Großer Preis von Monaco 2022 / Monte Carlo

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Red Bull 1.12.476 --- 27
2 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 1.12.517 + 0.041 29
3 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		Ferrari 1.12.846 + 0.370 28
4 1
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 1.12.881 + 0.405 29
5 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 1.13.210 + 0.734 22
6 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 1.13.226 + 0.750 19
7 44
Flag
Lewis Hamilton 		Mercedes 1.13.375 + 0.899 26
8 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 1.13.436 + 0.960 24
9 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 1.13.476 + 1.000 26
10 14
Flag
Fernando Alonso 		Alpine 1.13.585 + 1.109 23
11 22
Flag
Yuki Tsunoda 		AlphaTauri 1.13.645 + 1.169 25
12 47
Flag
Mick Schumacher 		Haas F1 1.13.827 + 1.351 26
13 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Aston Martin 1.13.838 + 1.362 28
14 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Alfa Romeo 1.13.849 + 1.373 25
15 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Williams 1.13.882 + 1.406 22
16 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		McLaren 1.14.104 + 1.628 29
17 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Alpine 1.14.260 + 1.784 22
18 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Aston Martin 1.14.639 + 2.163 20
19 24
Flag
Guanyu Zhou 		Alfa Romeo 1.14.861 + 2.385 25
20 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 1.14.910 + 2.434 26
