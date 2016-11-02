Großer Preis von Monaco 2022 / Monte Carlo
3. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1.12.476
|---
|27
|2
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1.12.517
|+ 0.041
|29
|3
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1.12.846
|+ 0.370
|28
|
|4
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1.12.881
|+ 0.405
|29
|5
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.13.210
|+ 0.734
|22
|6
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.13.226
|+ 0.750
|19
|7
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.13.375
|+ 0.899
|26
|8
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|1.13.436
|+ 0.960
|24
|9
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1.13.476
|+ 1.000
|26
|10
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1.13.585
|+ 1.109
|23
|11
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1.13.645
|+ 1.169
|25
|12
|47
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1
|1.13.827
|+ 1.351
|26
|13
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1.13.838
|+ 1.362
|28
|14
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1.13.849
|+ 1.373
|25
|15
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1.13.882
|+ 1.406
|22
|16
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1.14.104
|+ 1.628
|29
|17
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1.14.260
|+ 1.784
|22
|18
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.14.639
|+ 2.163
|20
|19
|24
|
Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1.14.861
|+ 2.385
|25
|20
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1.14.910
|+ 2.434
|26