Großer Preis von Monaco 2022 / Monte Carlo
2. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1.12.656
|---
|30
|2
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1.12.700
|+ 0.044
|32
|3
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1.13.035
|+ 0.379
|31
|
|4
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1.13.103
|+ 0.447
|33
|5
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.13.294
|+ 0.638
|24
|6
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1.13.406
|+ 0.750
|31
|7
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.13.636
|+ 0.980
|32
|8
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1.13.912
|+ 1.256
|31
|9
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1.14.059
|+ 1.403
|32
|10
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1.14.134
|+ 1.478
|27
|11
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|1.14.239
|+ 1.583
|32
|12
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.14.267
|+ 1.611
|29
|13
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|1.14.468
|+ 1.812
|28
|14
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1.14.486
|+ 1.830
|33
|15
|24
|
Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1.14.525
|+ 1.869
|23
|16
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.14.623
|+ 1.967
|29
|17
|47
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1
|1.14.894
|+ 2.238
|33
|18
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1.15.216
|+ 2.560
|34
|19
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1.16.276
|+ 3.620
|33
|20
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|---
|---
|2