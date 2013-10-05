  1. Home
Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 1.12.656 --- 30
2 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		Ferrari 1.12.700 + 0.044 32
3 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Red Bull 1.13.035 + 0.379 31
4 1
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 1.13.103 + 0.447 33
5 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 1.13.294 + 0.638 24
6 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 1.13.406 + 0.750 31
7 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 1.13.636 + 0.980 32
8 14
Flag
Fernando Alonso 		Alpine 1.13.912 + 1.256 31
9 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Aston Martin 1.14.059 + 1.403 32
10 22
Flag
Yuki Tsunoda 		AlphaTauri 1.14.134 + 1.478 27
11 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 1.14.239 + 1.583 32
12 44
Flag
Lewis Hamilton 		Mercedes 1.14.267 + 1.611 29
13 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Alfa Romeo 1.14.468 + 1.812 28
14 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Williams 1.14.486 + 1.830 33
15 24
Flag
Guanyu Zhou 		Alfa Romeo 1.14.525 + 1.869 23
16 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Aston Martin 1.14.623 + 1.967 29
17 47
Flag
Mick Schumacher 		Haas F1 1.14.894 + 2.238 33
18 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Alpine 1.15.216 + 2.560 34
19 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 1.16.276 + 3.620 33
20 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		McLaren --- --- 2
