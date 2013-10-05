Großer Preis von Monaco 2022 / Monte Carlo
1. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1.14.531
|---
|29
|2
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1.14.570
|+ 0.039
|30
|3
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1.14.601
|+ 0.070
|28
|
|4
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1.14.712
|+ 0.181
|26
|5
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1.15.056
|+ 0.525
|31
|6
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|1.15.083
|+ 0.552
|33
|7
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|1.15.157
|+ 0.626
|33
|8
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1.15.211
|+ 0.680
|34
|9
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|1.15.387
|+ 0.856
|33
|10
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1.15.499
|+ 0.968
|29
|11
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|1.15.536
|+ 1.005
|36
|12
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1.15.539
|+ 1.008
|26
|13
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|1.15.749
|+ 1.218
|28
|14
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|1.15.806
|+ 1.275
|30
|15
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1.16.110
|+ 1.579
|39
|16
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1.16.315
|+ 1.784
|24
|17
|24
|
Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo
|1.16.417
|+ 1.886
|27
|18
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|1.17.714
|+ 3.183
|30
|19
|47
|
Mick Schumacher
|Haas F1
|1.18.636
|+ 4.105
|12
|20
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|---
|---
|2