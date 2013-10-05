  1. Home
  2.  > 
  3. Ergebnisse
  4.  > 
  5. 2022
  6.  > 
  7. Monte Carlo
  8.  > 
  9. 1. Training

Großer Preis von Monaco 2022 / Monte Carlo

1. Training

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 1.14.531 --- 29
2 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Red Bull 1.14.570 + 0.039 30
3 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		Ferrari 1.14.601 + 0.070 28
4 1
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 1.14.712 + 0.181 26
5 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 1.15.056 + 0.525 31
6 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 1.15.083 + 0.552 33
7 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		McLaren 1.15.157 + 0.626 33
8 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 1.15.211 + 0.680 34
9 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Aston Martin 1.15.387 + 0.856 33
10 44
Flag
Lewis Hamilton 		Mercedes 1.15.499 + 0.968 29
11 22
Flag
Yuki Tsunoda 		AlphaTauri 1.15.536 + 1.005 36
12 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Aston Martin 1.15.539 + 1.008 26
13 14
Flag
Fernando Alonso 		Alpine 1.15.749 + 1.218 28
14 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 1.15.806 + 1.275 30
15 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Williams 1.16.110 + 1.579 39
16 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Alpine 1.16.315 + 1.784 24
17 24
Flag
Guanyu Zhou 		Alfa Romeo 1.16.417 + 1.886 27
18 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 1.17.714 + 3.183 30
19 47
Flag
Mick Schumacher 		Haas F1 1.18.636 + 4.105 12
20 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Alfa Romeo --- --- 2
Anzeige
Anzeige

formel-1-countdown

Formel-1-Liveticker
Formel 1 App
Formel1.de auf YouTube

Formel-1-Datenbank

Formel-1-Datenbank: Ergebnisse und Statistiken seit 1950
Formel-1-Datenbank:
Ergebnisse und Statistiken seit 1950

Jetzt unzählige Statistiken entdecken & eigene Abfragen erstellen!

Formel-1-Datenbank

Fotos & Fotostrecken

Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2022
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Monaco-Grand-Prix 2022
F1: Grand Prix von Monaco 2022
F1: Grand Prix von Monaco 2022
Technik
F1: Grand Prix von Monaco 2022
F1: Grand Prix von Monaco 2022
Pre-Events
Die Karriere von Rubens Barrichello
Die Karriere von Rubens Barrichello
Barcelona: Die Fahrernoten der Redaktion
Barcelona: Die Fahrernoten der Redaktion
Mehr Fotos & Fotostrecken

Folge Formel1.de