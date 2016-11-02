Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir
3. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|33
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|54.064
|---
|23
|2
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|54.270
|+ 0.206
|20
|3
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|54.427
|+ 0.363
|24
|4
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|54.453
|+ 0.389
|21
|5
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|54.606
|+ 0.542
|15
|6
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|54.629
|+ 0.565
|22
|7
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|54.664
|+ 0.600
|20
|8
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|54.678
|+ 0.614
|20
|9
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|54.693
|+ 0.629
|18
|10
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|54.720
|+ 0.656
|16
|11
|99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|54.845
|+ 0.781
|20
|12
|26
|
Daniil Kwjat
|AlphaTauri
|54.850
|+ 0.786
|23
|13
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|54.854
|+ 0.790
|21
|14
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|54.857
|+ 0.793
|15
|15
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|54.858
|+ 0.794
|17
|16
|7
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|55.171
|+ 1.107
|20
|17
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|55.347
|+ 1.283
|19
|18
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|55.493
|+ 1.429
|21
|19
|51
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1
|55.666
|+ 1.602
|21
|20
|89
|
Jack Aitken
|Williams
|55.670
|+ 1.606
|23