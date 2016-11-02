  1. Home
Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir

3. Training

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 33
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 54.064 --- 23
2 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Mercedes 54.270 + 0.206 20
3 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 54.427 + 0.363 24
4 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Renault 54.453 + 0.389 21
5 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 54.606 + 0.542 15
6 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Red Bull 54.629 + 0.565 22
7 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 54.664 + 0.600 20
8 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Racing Point 54.678 + 0.614 20
9 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Racing Point 54.693 + 0.629 18
10 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		McLaren 54.720 + 0.656 16
11 99
Flag
Antonio Giovinazzi 		Alfa Romeo 54.845 + 0.781 20
12 26
Flag
Daniil Kwjat 		AlphaTauri 54.850 + 0.786 23
13 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 54.854 + 0.790 21
14 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		Renault 54.857 + 0.793 15
15 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Ferrari 54.858 + 0.794 17
16 7
Flag
Kimi Räikkönen 		Alfa Romeo 55.171 + 1.107 20
17 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 55.347 + 1.283 19
18 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 55.493 + 1.429 21
19 51
Flag
Pietro Fittipaldi 		Haas F1 55.666 + 1.602 21
20 89
Flag
Jack Aitken 		Williams 55.670 + 1.606 23

