  1. Home
  2.  > 
  3. Ergebnisse
  4.  > 
  5. 2020
  6.  > 
  7. Sachir
  8.  > 
  9. 2. Training

Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir

2. Training

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 54.713 --- 48
2 33
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 54.841 + 0.128 43
3 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Racing Point 54.866 + 0.153 52
4 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Renault 54.940 + 0.227 50
5 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Red Bull 55.036 + 0.323 42
6 26
Flag
Daniil Kwjat 		AlphaTauri 55.068 + 0.355 58
7 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Racing Point 55.104 + 0.391 44
8 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		Renault 55.124 + 0.411 47
9 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 55.133 + 0.420 48
10 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		McLaren 55.258 + 0.545 39
11 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Mercedes 55.321 + 0.608 52
12 7
Flag
Kimi Räikkönen 		Alfa Romeo 55.484 + 0.771 54
13 99
Flag
Antonio Giovinazzi 		Alfa Romeo 55.533 + 0.820 57
14 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 55.738 + 1.025 49
15 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 55.784 + 1.071 52
16 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Ferrari 55.830 + 1.117 43
17 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 56.031 + 1.318 14
18 51
Flag
Pietro Fittipaldi 		Haas F1 56.110 + 1.397 56
19 89
Flag
Jack Aitken 		Williams 56.260 + 1.547 58
20 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari --- --- 2

