Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir
2. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|54.713
|---
|48
|2
|33
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|54.841
|+ 0.128
|43
|3
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|54.866
|+ 0.153
|52
|4
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|54.940
|+ 0.227
|50
|5
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|55.036
|+ 0.323
|42
|6
|26
|
Daniil Kwjat
|AlphaTauri
|55.068
|+ 0.355
|58
|7
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|55.104
|+ 0.391
|44
|8
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|55.124
|+ 0.411
|47
|9
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|55.133
|+ 0.420
|48
|10
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|55.258
|+ 0.545
|39
|11
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|55.321
|+ 0.608
|52
|12
|7
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|55.484
|+ 0.771
|54
|13
|99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|55.533
|+ 0.820
|57
|14
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|55.738
|+ 1.025
|49
|15
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|55.784
|+ 1.071
|52
|16
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|55.830
|+ 1.117
|43
|17
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|56.031
|+ 1.318
|14
|18
|51
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1
|56.110
|+ 1.397
|56
|19
|89
|
Jack Aitken
|Williams
|56.260
|+ 1.547
|58
|20
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|---
|---
|2