Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir
1. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|54.546
|---
|49
|2
|33
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|54.722
|+ 0.176
|29
|3
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Red Bull
|54.811
|+ 0.265
|18
|4
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|54.868
|+ 0.322
|44
|5
|26
|
Daniil Kwjat
|AlphaTauri
|55.011
|+ 0.465
|40
|6
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|55.166
|+ 0.620
|37
|7
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Renault
|55.273
|+ 0.727
|49
|8
|5
|
Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|55.281
|+ 0.735
|40
|9
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|Renault
|55.379
|+ 0.833
|39
|10
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|55.449
|+ 0.903
|35
|11
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Racing Point
|55.558
|+ 1.012
|41
|12
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Racing Point
|55.716
|+ 1.170
|33
|13
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|McLaren
|55.757
|+ 1.211
|41
|14
|7
|
Kimi Räikkönen
|Alfa Romeo
|55.783
|+ 1.237
|32
|15
|99
|
Antonio Giovinazzi
|Alfa Romeo
|55.858
|+ 1.312
|35
|16
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|56.078
|+ 1.532
|47
|17
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|56.130
|+ 1.584
|37
|18
|6
|
Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|56.764
|+ 2.218
|48
|19
|51
|
Pietro Fittipaldi
|Haas F1
|57.077
|+ 2.531
|24
|20
|89
|
Jack Aitken
|Williams
|57.187
|+ 2.641
|33