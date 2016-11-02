  1. Home
  2.  > 
  3. Ergebnisse
  4.  > 
  5. 2020
  6.  > 
  7. Sachir
  8.  > 
  9. 1. Training

Großer Preis von Sachir 2020 / Sachir

1. Training

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 63
Flag
George Russell 		Mercedes 54.546 --- 49
2 33
Flag
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 54.722 + 0.176 29
3 23
Flag
Alexander Albon 		Red Bull 54.811 + 0.265 18
4 77
Flag
Valtteri Bottas 		Mercedes 54.868 + 0.322 44
5 26
Flag
Daniil Kwjat 		AlphaTauri 55.011 + 0.465 40
6 10
Flag
Pierre Gasly 		AlphaTauri 55.166 + 0.620 37
7 31
Flag
Esteban Ocon 		Renault 55.273 + 0.727 49
8 5
Flag
Sebastian Vettel 		Ferrari 55.281 + 0.735 40
9 3
Flag
Daniel Ricciardo 		Renault 55.379 + 0.833 39
10 16
Flag
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 55.449 + 0.903 35
11 18
Flag
Lance Stroll 		Racing Point 55.558 + 1.012 41
12 11
Flag
Sergio Perez 		Racing Point 55.716 + 1.170 33
13 55
Flag
Carlos Sainz 		McLaren 55.757 + 1.211 41
14 7
Flag
Kimi Räikkönen 		Alfa Romeo 55.783 + 1.237 32
15 99
Flag
Antonio Giovinazzi 		Alfa Romeo 55.858 + 1.312 35
16 4
Flag
Lando Norris 		McLaren 56.078 + 1.532 47
17 20
Flag
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 56.130 + 1.584 37
18 6
Flag
Nicholas Latifi 		Williams 56.764 + 2.218 48
19 51
Flag
Pietro Fittipaldi 		Haas F1 57.077 + 2.531 24
20 89
Flag
Jack Aitken 		Williams 57.187 + 2.641 33
Formel 1 App
ANZEIGE
Formel1.de auf YouTube
ANZEIGE

Formel-1-Datenbank

Formel-1-Datenbank: Ergebnisse und Statistiken seit 1950
Formel-1-Datenbank:
Ergebnisse und Statistiken seit 1950

Jetzt unzählige Statistiken entdecken & eigene Abfragen erstellen!

Formel-1-Datenbank

Fotos & Fotostrecken

Grand Prix von Sachir
Freitag
Formel-1-Technik: Detailfotos beim Sachir-Grand-Prix in Bahrain
Grand Prix von Sachir
Pre-Events
Mick Schumacher: Die ersten Fotos im Haas-Overall
Mick Schumacher: Sein Weg in die Formel 1
Mehr Fotos & Fotostrecken

Folge Formel1.de