Ricciardos Qualifying-Misere: Ist Verstappen zu stark oder er zu schwach?

Daniel Ricciardos Formel-1-Qualifying-Duelle: 2011: vs. Narain Karthikeyan (HRT): 1:0 2011, vs. Viitantonio Liuzzi (HRT): 5:5 2012, vs. Jean-Eric Vergne (Toro Rosso): 16:4 2013, vs. Jean-Eric Vergne (Toro Rosso): 15:4 2014, vs. Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull): 11:8 2015, vs. Daniil Kwjat (Red Bull): 13:6 2016, vs. Daniil Kwjat (Red Bull): 6:0 2016, vs. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 11:6 2017, vs. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 8:12 2018, vs. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 4:12

© Copyright 1‌996 - ‌2018 sport media group GmbH

This website is unofficial and is not associated in any way with the Formula 1 companies. F1, FORMULA ONE, FORMULA 1, FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, FORMEL 1, GRAND PRIX and related marks are trade marks of Formula One Licensing BV. The trade mark FORMEL 1 is used under licence. All rights reserved.