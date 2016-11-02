  1. Home
Formel-1-WM-Stand 2020

Konstrukteurswertung nach 15 von 17 Rennen

Pos. Team Pkt.
Österreich / Spielberg 1
Steiermark / Spielberg 2
Ungarn / Budapest
Großbritannien / Silverstone 1
70 Jahre F1 / Silverstone 2
Spanien / Barcelona
Belgien / Spa-Francorchamps
Italien / Monza
Toskana / Mugello
Russland / Sotschi
Eifel / Nürburgring
Portugal / Portimao
Emilia-Romagna / Imola
Türkei / Istanbul
Bahrain / Sachir 1
Sachir / Sachir 2
VAE / Abu Dhabi
1.
 Mercedes-Benz
533
 37 43 41 25 34 41 43 17 44 41 25 44 44 25 29 - -
2.
 Red Bull Racing
274
 - 27 28 23 35 22 23 - 15 19 19 15 - 14 34 - -
3.
 McLaren
171
 26 13 2 10 2 9 6 30 8 - 10 8 10 15 22 - -
4.
 Racing Point
154
 8 14 18 2 14 22 3 16 10 12 16 6 8 20 - - -
5.
 Renault
144
 4 4 4 20 4 - 23 12 12 16 15 6 15 1 8 - -
6.
 Ferrari
131
 19 - 8 16 12 6 - - 5 8 6 13 10 27 1 - -
7.
 AlphaTauri
97
 6 1 - 6 1 2 4 27 6 6 8 10 12 - 8 - -
8.
 Alfa Romeo
8
 2 - - - - - - - 2 - 1 - 3 - - - -
9.
 Haas
3
 - - 1 - - - - - - - 2 - - - - - -
10.
 Williams
-
 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
