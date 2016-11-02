Formel-1-WM-Stand 2020
Konstrukteurswertung nach 15 von 17 Rennen
|Pos.
|Team
|Pkt.
|
1.
|Mercedes-
|
533
|37
|43
|41
|25
|34
|41
|43
|17
|44
|41
|25
|44
|44
|25
|29
|-
|-
|
2.
|Red Bull Racing
|
274
|-
|27
|28
|23
|35
|22
|23
|-
|15
|19
|19
|15
|-
|14
|34
|-
|-
|
3.
|McLaren
|
171
|26
|13
|2
|10
|2
|9
|6
|30
|8
|-
|10
|8
|10
|15
|22
|-
|-
|
4.
|Racing Point
|
154
|8
|14
|18
|2
|14
|22
|3
|16
|10
|12
|16
|6
|8
|20
|-
|-
|-
|
5.
|Renault
|
144
|4
|4
|4
|20
|4
|-
|23
|12
|12
|16
|15
|6
|15
|1
|8
|-
|-
|
6.
|Ferrari
|
131
|19
|-
|8
|16
|12
|6
|-
|-
|5
|8
|6
|13
|10
|27
|1
|-
|-
|
7.
|AlphaTauri
|
97
|6
|1
|-
|6
|1
|2
|4
|27
|6
|6
|8
|10
|12
|-
|8
|-
|-
|
8.
|Alfa Romeo
|
8
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|1
|-
|3
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
9.
|Haas
|
3
|-
|-
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|2
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|
10.
|Williams
|
-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-