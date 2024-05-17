Großer Preis der Emilia-Romagna 2024 / Imola
2. Training
|Pos.
|Nr.
|Fahrer
|Team
|Zeit
|Rückstand
|Rdn.
|1
|16
|
Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:15.906
|---
|29
|2
|81
|
Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:16.098
|+ 0.192
|30
|3
|22
|
Yuki Tsunoda
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.286
|+ 0.380
|32
|
|4
|44
|
Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:16.297
|+ 0.391
|29
|5
|63
|
George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:16.311
|+ 0.405
|32
|6
|55
|
Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:16.423
|+ 0.517
|30
|7
|1
|
Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:16.447
|+ 0.541
|23
|8
|11
|
Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:16.552
|+ 0.646
|25
|9
|27
|
Nico Hülkenberg
|Haas F1
|1:16.826
|+ 0.920
|28
|10
|14
|
Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:16.838
|+ 0.932
|29
|11
|3
|
Daniel Ricciardo
|Racing Bulls
|1:16.967
|+ 1.061
|32
|12
|4
|
Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:16.980
|+ 1.074
|30
|13
|18
|
Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:16.991
|+ 1.085
|26
|14
|31
|
Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:17.008
|+ 1.102
|31
|15
|10
|
Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:17.064
|+ 1.158
|32
|16
|77
|
Valtteri Bottas
|Sauber
|1:17.088
|+ 1.182
|28
|17
|20
|
Kevin Magnussen
|Haas F1
|1:17.129
|+ 1.223
|32
|18
|23
|
Alexander Albon
|Williams
|1:17.135
|+ 1.229
|23
|19
|24
|
Guanyu Zhou
|Sauber
|1:17.606
|+ 1.700
|28
|20
|2
|
Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|1:17.848
|+ 1.942
|22