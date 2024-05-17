  1. Home
Großer Preis der Emilia-Romagna 2024 / Imola

2. Training

Pos. Nr. Fahrer Team Zeit Rückstand Rdn.
1 16
Monaco
Charles Leclerc 		Ferrari 1:15.906 --- 29
2 81
Australien
Oscar Piastri 		McLaren 1:16.098 + 0.192 30
3 22
Japan
Yuki Tsunoda 		Racing Bulls 1:16.286 + 0.380 32
4 44
Großbritannien
Lewis Hamilton 		Mercedes 1:16.297 + 0.391 29
5 63
Großbritannien
George Russell 		Mercedes 1:16.311 + 0.405 32
6 55
Spanien
Carlos Sainz 		Ferrari 1:16.423 + 0.517 30
7 1
Niederlande
Max Verstappen 		Red Bull 1:16.447 + 0.541 23
8 11
Mexiko
Sergio Perez 		Red Bull 1:16.552 + 0.646 25
9 27
Deutschland
Nico Hülkenberg 		Haas F1 1:16.826 + 0.920 28
10 14
Spanien
Fernando Alonso 		Aston Martin 1:16.838 + 0.932 29
11 3
Australien
Daniel Ricciardo 		Racing Bulls 1:16.967 + 1.061 32
12 4
Großbritannien
Lando Norris 		McLaren 1:16.980 + 1.074 30
13 18
Kanada
Lance Stroll 		Aston Martin 1:16.991 + 1.085 26
14 31
Frankreich
Esteban Ocon 		Alpine 1:17.008 + 1.102 31
15 10
Frankreich
Pierre Gasly 		Alpine 1:17.064 + 1.158 32
16 77
Finnland
Valtteri Bottas 		Sauber 1:17.088 + 1.182 28
17 20
Dänemark
Kevin Magnussen 		Haas F1 1:17.129 + 1.223 32
18 23
Thailand
Alexander Albon 		Williams 1:17.135 + 1.229 23
19 24
China
Guanyu Zhou 		Sauber 1:17.606 + 1.700 28
20 2
USA
Logan Sargeant 		Williams 1:17.848 + 1.942 22
